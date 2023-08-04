Top Stories
Uma Thurman Stars Alongside Daughter Maya Hawke in 'The Kill Room' Trailer - Watch Now!

Are We Getting a Third Season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Uma Thurman Stars Alongside Daughter Maya Hawke in 'The Kill Room' Trailer - Watch Now!

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke are teaming up for a new movie!

The mother-daughter duo star alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Joe Manganiello in the new dark comedy The Kill Room from director Nicol Paone.

Here’s the synopsis: “The Kill Room is a dark comedy/crime-thriller about a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and their money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight, avant garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld.”

The movie also stars Debi Mazar, Dree Hemingway, Amy Keum, Candy Buckley, Larry Pine, Jennifer Kim, Matthew Maher, Tom Pecinka, and Alexander Sokovikov.

Back in 2022, Uma admitted that she was nervous for Maya to get into acting. Find out why.

The Kill Room will be released on Sept. 29.
