New Details Emerge About Ben Affleck's Scrapped 'Batman' Solo Movie

Ben Affleck suited up as Batman in a series of movies within DC’s film universe. However, plans for a solo movie with him as the caped crusader were scrapped.

Years after the movie was put on ice, DC storyboard artist Jay Oliva is speaking out about what fans missed. By the sounds of it, Ben‘s project would have been a fan-favorite.

Read more about Ben Affleck’s cancelled Batman movie…

Speaking with Inverse, Jay simply described the movie as “f-cking awesome.

“It was the best. It was amazing,” he added. “From my understanding, there were a couple of drafts of it. When I was brought on, I don’t know whether it was the second draft or something, but it was what Geoff Johns and Ben [Affleck] had shown me.”

Jay noted that the story did more than other Batman stories: “I’ve worked on a lot of Batman things and what was really cool about it was, it was tying together a lot of really cool Batman storylines that had never been really explored.”

“Ben’s story was gonna cover something that had never really been covered in comics but was building off of storylines in the Batman mythos over the last 80 years and approaching it from a new kind of perspective.”

He also addressed the movie being shelved: “Ben had to step away for personal reasons, and I totally understood, but the time that I spent with Ben working on the project was fantastic.”

This is not the first time that Jay has discussed Ben‘s Batman movie and the actor’s relationship with the role.

If you were unaware, the actor has previously spoken about having a “difficult” time shooting the DC movie Justice League. After that, he reprised his role in the newly released The Flash, which starred Ezra Miller. Ben had nothing but praise for the new movie.

After Ben hang up his cape, DC moved forward with a Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson.