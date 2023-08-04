Zachary Levi Clarifies His Comments that SGA-AFTRA Strike Rules Are 'So Dumb'

Zachary Levi is backtracking his recent comments.

The 42-year-old actor, best known for his roles in Shazam! and Tangled, recently went viral for comments he made at Comic-Con Manchester last month when he criticized the SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions that he can’t talk about his past work, calling it “so dumb.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m not allowed to talk about — this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work. I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in,” Zachary said with a laugh, as seen in a video shared on TikTok.

“I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy,” Zachary continued. “I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in as the best prince ever. I’m not allowed to talk about those things.”

After his initial comments went viral, Zachary shared a statement clarifying that he made an offhand remark that has been “taken out of context.”

“It’s come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context,” Zachary shared in a statement with Deadline. “So let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike. I remain an outspoken critic of the exploitative system that us artists are subject to work in since I started my journey in this business 25 years ago. This strike is necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move.”

Zachary continued,” But we also cannot forget our fans during this strike. Fans that spend their money and energy traveling far distances to talk with us about our work that means so much to them, we should be able to engage. Our business exists and succeeds because of the fans, and I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers.”

Another actor just recently clarified comments they made about not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike.