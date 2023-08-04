50 Cent Opens Up About His Crush On Helen Mirren - 'She's Sexy!'

Top Stories
50 Cent didn’t hold back when talking about his celebrity crush – Helen Mirren.

The 48-year-old “Candy Shop” rapper lobbed some heavy praise at the 78-year-old Barbie narrator during a recent interview. During it, he called her “sexy” amongst other things.

Read more about 50 Cent’s thoughts on Helen Mirren…

While filming a segment for Men’s Health, 50 was presented with a photo of himself posing with Helen on the red carpet.

“She’s sexy,” he gushed. “She’ll look at you, and you go ‘oh s-it!’ I don’t care how old she get, I don’t give a f-ck what nobody says. She’s sexy.”

He continued, describing their encounter: “Her husband [Taylor Hackford] was just right there with her. He’s going, ‘Oh, that’s just what she does,’” he recalled. “He notices what you notice, that she’s sexy.”

“It’s her confidence. It’s everything she is for all of these years. She’s going to be sexy forever,” he said about Helen.

While he is all about Helen, 50 has ignited a feud with another celebrity by making fun of her age. Meanwhile one of his famous exes revealed why he was her “favorite.”

Press play on 50 Cent’s interview segment below…
Photos: Getty
