Ross Butler & Nico Hiraga Vie for Ashley Liao's Attention in 'Love in Taipei' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Love in Taipei has been released!

Ashley Liao, Ross Butler, and Nico Hiraga star in the Paramount+ movie adaption of the young adult novel Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: Ashley stars as Ever Wong, “whose summer takes an unexpected turn when her parents surprise her with a trip to Taipei for a cultural immersion program. Ever is surprised to discover that she hasn’t signed up for homework and history lessons, but instead for a summer-long free-for-all the locals and other students call “Loveboat.” It quickly lives up to its name when Ever finds herself trying not to fall for two attractive but wildly different boys who are vying for her attention, while at the same time finding the courage to defy her parents’ high expectations and pursue her true passion: dancing.”

Ross plays as Rick Woo, a prominent sports and scholastic prodigy, while Nico plays Xavier Yeh, a free-spirited artist and heir to an international tech empire.

The movie also stars Chelsea Zhang and Cindy Cheung.

Love in Taipei will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, August 10.