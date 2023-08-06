Elon Musk Says He'll Be Fighting Mark Zuckerberg, Live-Streaming on X

Elon Musk is claiming that the smackdown between himself and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is real and happening.

The two have been rumored to be preparing for a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas, and the 52-year-old SpaceX CEO and current owner of X (formerly known as Twitter) says it will be live-streamed on his social media platform.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” he said in a post on X early on Sunday morning (August 6), without giving any further details.

Earlier in the day, he added he was “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight”, adding that he did not have time to work out so brings weights to work.

“It’s a civilized form of war. Men love war,” he wrote to a fan regarding why the fight is even happening.

Back in June, Elon suggested he was “up for a cage match” with Mark, who is trained in jiujitsu, who then asked Elon to “send me location” for the proposed fight, to which Elon replied “Vegas Octagon,” where mixed martial arts (MMA) championship fights are hosted.

