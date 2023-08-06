Top Stories
Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's Third L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's Third L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023

Simone Biles Emerges Victorious, Secures the Win in First Gymnastics Competition in 2 Years

Simone Biles Emerges Victorious, Secures the Win in First Gymnastics Competition in 2 Years

Olivia Wilde Recalls First Time Meeting On-Screen Girlfriend Mischa Barton as 'The O.C.' Turns 20

Olivia Wilde Recalls First Time Meeting On-Screen Girlfriend Mischa Barton as 'The O.C.' Turns 20

Chris Pratt Competed With 15 Actors to Play Star-Lord (We Have a Good Idea Who Were the Second &amp; Third Choices, Too!)

Chris Pratt Competed With 15 Actors to Play Star-Lord (We Have a Good Idea Who Were the Second & Third Choices, Too!)

Sun, 06 August 2023 at 9:57 am

U.S. Women's National Team Loses to Sweden in Women's World Cup 2023, Worst World Cup Finish for USWNT

U.S. Women's National Team Loses to Sweden in Women's World Cup 2023, Worst World Cup Finish for USWNT

The U.S. women’s national team lost to Sweden in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup, crashing out of the competition over the weekend on Sunday (August 6).

Despite the U.S. having the advantage in possession and chances created, goalkeeper Zećira Mušović prevented USWNT players Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan from advancing. The game remained scoreless at full time and again after extra time, until Sweden advanced 5–4 on penalty kicks to move on to the quarterfinals.

This round-of-16 loss is the worst World Cup finish for the USWNT. Previously, third place was the U.S.’s worst finish, via Sports Illustrated.

Keep reading to find out more…

It is likely also the final performance from Megan Rapinoe, as she announced she would retire at the end of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season, making this possibly her final match for the US national team.

The US made at least the semifinals in the previous eight tournaments, winning four titles, via CNN.

Sweden will play Japan in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals on Friday (August 11).

Find out who the highest women soccer players in the world are.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Soccer, USWNT, Women's World Cup, World Cup

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr