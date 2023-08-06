U.S. Women's National Team Loses to Sweden in Women's World Cup 2023, Worst World Cup Finish for USWNT

The U.S. women’s national team lost to Sweden in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup, crashing out of the competition over the weekend on Sunday (August 6).

Despite the U.S. having the advantage in possession and chances created, goalkeeper Zećira Mušović prevented USWNT players Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan from advancing. The game remained scoreless at full time and again after extra time, until Sweden advanced 5–4 on penalty kicks to move on to the quarterfinals.

This round-of-16 loss is the worst World Cup finish for the USWNT. Previously, third place was the U.S.’s worst finish, via Sports Illustrated.

Keep reading to find out more…

It is likely also the final performance from Megan Rapinoe, as she announced she would retire at the end of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season, making this possibly her final match for the US national team.

The US made at least the semifinals in the previous eight tournaments, winning four titles, via CNN.

Sweden will play Japan in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals on Friday (August 11).

