Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Thu, 05 October 2023 at 9:33 pm

'The Golden Bachelor' 2023: Top 12 Women Revealed After Week Two

'The Golden Bachelor' 2023: Top 12 Women Revealed After Week Two

Gerry Turner‘s search for love continued on week two of ABC’s new dating reality series The Golden Bachelor, which is the latest addition to the Bachelor Nation franchise.

The show features the 72-year-old retired restaurateur, doting father and grandfather looking for love. The 22 contestants range in age from 60 to 75, and one of them is the mom of a former Bachelor star.

WHO WENT HOME? See the four women who were eliminated on night two!

At the rose ceremony this week, one of the eliminated women made a good point. They should be doing these rose ceremonies with chairs so that all of the senior citizen women can sit!

Browse through the slideshow to see the contestants still remaining on the show…

