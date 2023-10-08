Kylie Jenner Removes Support for Israel Following Hamas Attack

Kylie Jenner is no longer showing support for Israel amid terror attacks.

The 26-year-old The Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to repost a photo about standing with Israel.

“Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel,” the photo read.

The caption for the original post states, “SHARE if you stand with the people of Israel as they face one of the most frightening situations in many years. Thousands of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards innocent Israelis, hundreds of civilians have been injured and an unknown number murdered, terrorists have infiltrated Israel from Gaza, and there are unconfirmed reports that IDF soldiers have been kidnapped and taken into Gaza.”

After sharing the photo on her Instagram story, it only took about an hour before Kylie removed it from her page. She did not share a reason as to why she took the post down.

Comments on her Instagram feed started flooding with people posting their support for Palestine.

The original photo that she shared, has many other “likes” by several other celebs, including Noah Schnapp, Teala Dunn, Georgie Flores, Danielle Panabaker, Alix Earle and Haley Tju.

If you didn’t know, Israel was recently attacked by Gaza militants on Saturday (October 7), leaving hundreds of Israelis dead. Israel then launched a counter attack, with the Israeli Prime Minister declaring they are at war on Sunday.