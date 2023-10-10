The Richest Fall Out Boy Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Fall Out Boy is one of the biggest bands born from the pop-punk scene in America.

Originally formed in 2001, the band released their full-length album Take This to Your Grave in May of 2003, followed by From Under the Cork Tree in 2005 and Infinity on High in 2007.

They’ve since released several more studio albums, including their most recent effort, So Much (for) Stardust, which dropped back in March of 2023.

Along the way, they’ve notched several Top 10 records, including “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” “Dance, Dance,” “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race” and “Centuries.”

They’ve also amassed a sizable amount of wealth over the years with their massive tours, merch and successful syncs in movies and TV. We’ve rounded up the current members of Fall Out Boy, and ranked them from lowest to highest net worth.

Click through to see who are the richest members of Fall Out Boy, ranked…