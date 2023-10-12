'For All Mankind' Season 4 Trailer Sets Up Race to Colonize Mars - Watch Now!

The race to Mars evolves into a gold rush in For All Mankind season 4!

The acclaimed Apple TV+ show presents an alternate historical timeline beginning with the Moon Landing in 1969, though with the Soviet Union beating the U.S. to the feat. Seasons 2 and 3 chronicled a changing global landscape and a strenuous competition among corporate and government entities to explore the solar system.

Following an intense three-way race to the Red Planet in season 3, For All Mankind hints at even bigger things to come in the season 4 trailer unveiled on Thursday (October 12) at New York Comic Con.

Keep reading to learn more about For All Mankind season 4 and watch the official trailer…

The trailer sets the scene of season 4, beginning in 2003 and highlighting efforts to establish a colony on Mars, a decade after the events of season 3.

In a press release, Apple TV+ described the new season as follows: “Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.”

Returning main cast members are Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Wrenn Schmidt, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Edi Gathegi.

Series newcomers for season 4 include Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova.

For All Mankind season 4 premieres on Apple TV+ on November 10 and will release each of its 10 episodes weekly.

Watch the full trailer below, and browse through the gallery to see some first-look images from For All Mankind season 4!