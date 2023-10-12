Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Thursday Night Football?

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Krysten Ritter Stars In First 'Orphan Black: Echoes' Teaser Trailer, New Casting Revealed

The first look for the new Orphan Black series Orphan Black: Echoes is here!

Krysten Ritter is leading the series as Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story who is trying to find her place in the world.

In addition to the first teaser trailer, some new casting was also just announced.

Keep reading to find out more…

Rya Kihlstedt and James Hiroyuki Liao were just revealed as series regulars, joining previously announced Krysten, Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia.

Also just announced is Reed Diamond, who will be a recurring guest star throughout the season. Check out character breakdowns below…

Orphan Black: Echoes “takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

The new series is set to premiere in 2024 on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America.

Orphan Black: Echoes Character Descriptions

Rya Kihlstedt will play Eleanor, a brilliant, tough as nails, neuroscientist, who is deeply loyal to the people she’s close to, including her wife and their son. Raised by working-class parents, nothing was ever handed to her; she is devoted to her work and gets up every day with a singular focus to make a breakthrough in her research.

James Hiroyuki Liao will play Darros, an extremely powerful self-made billionaire with a troubled past. Soft-spoken but with an undeniable presence, Darros is a man who always gets what he wants, no matter the cost.

Reed Diamond will play Tom, the former military, no-nonsense Head of Corporate Security for the Darros Foundation.

Keeley Hawes portrays a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice.

Amanda Fix plays Jules, a salty teen trying to find herself. The newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents, she is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart.

Avan Jogia plays Lucy’s boyfriend Jack, a soft-spoken former army medic and single father. He has devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret.

Browse through the gallery to see some first look photos from Orphan Black: Echoes…
Photos: AMC
Posted to: Amanda Fix, AMC, Avan Jogia, Casting, James Hiroyuki Liao, Keeley Hawes, Krysten Ritter, Orphan Black, Reed Diamond, Rya Kihlstedt, Television

