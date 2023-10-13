Hugh Jackman Celebrates His Birthday With Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Furness & Their Children

Hugh Jackman celebrated his 55th birthday with the assistance of estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

The Wolverine actor marked the occasion on Thursday (October 12) with a dinner at The Polo Bar in New York City.

His night out with Deborra-Lee comes just under a month after it was revealed that the couple had decided to separate after 27 years of marriage. Insiders are revealing how it went.

Speaking to Page Six, a rep for the former couple confirmed that they were together and added that “it was a lovely evening.”

Another source added that the family was joined by “a few close friends” and seemed to be having a “very happy time.”

Hugh took to social media on Friday to thank everyone for the well wishes on his special date.

“Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself toasting the camera inside of the restaurant.

We hope that everyone had a wonderful time and that he has a fantastic year!

