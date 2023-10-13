Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Discusses Undergoing Emergency Surgery While Pregnant, Which Sister Envies Her Relationship With Her Body & More

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Thursday Night Football?

Fri, 13 October 2023

Noah Cyrus Seemingly Calls Out 'Disrespect' in Resurfaced Miley Cyrus Interview Amid Family Feud Rumors

Noah Cyrus Seemingly Calls Out 'Disrespect' in Resurfaced Miley Cyrus Interview Amid Family Feud Rumors

Noah Cyrus appears to be voicing her displeasure over one of her sister Miley‘s old interviews amid questions about a potential Cyrus family feud.

If you were unaware, fans started wondering if the family had a disagreement following the divorce of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus.

Noah and her brother Braison notably were not present when Tish married actor Dominic Purcell back in August. Shortly thereafter, their sibling Trace shared an updated family photo from the wedding.

Now, it looks like Noah has recently weighed in on one of Miley‘s old interviews, in which the “Wrecking Ball” singer talked about Noah and her music.

Get caught up on the interview and what Noah Cyrus appeared to think about it…

