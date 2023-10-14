Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Grandmother's Birthday Following Dalton Gomez Divorce Settlement

Ariana Grande and her family are celebrating a very special occasion!

The 30-year-old singer enjoyed a party for her Nonna‘s 98th birthday on Friday (October 13).

Her brother Frankie Grande and their mother Joan Grande attended the festivities along with a few other loved ones.

Keep reading to find out more details…

Frankie shared a sweet photo dump from the birthday celebration on Instagram, featuring himself posing for selfies with Ariana, Nonna, and Joan. The event decor included lots of purple and silver balloons.

Frankie and Ariana‘s grandmother dressed up for the occasion in a sparkly sash and a birthday crown, while Ariana rocked a green sweater, and Frankie stunned in a black, lacy top.

“Happy birthday to our superstar Nonna!” The actor and singer wrote in his caption. “98 with the spirit of a 19 year old – we love you to the ends of the universe and back 💕.”

Ariana and her grandmother have always had a super close relationship. Back in 2018, they even got tattoos together.

The Wicked star’s time with family comes a week after she settled her divorce with Dalton Gomez – details about what was included have emerged.