Is Rachel Boston Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Husband Tolya Ashe!

Who plays Jen in the Hallmark Channel movie Field Day? That’s Rachel Boston and here’s everything you need to know about her!

The 41-year-old actress, who got her big break on the NBC series American Dreams, has been making Hallmark movies for years.

You might also recognize Rachel from her roles in shows like SEAL Team, Witches of East End, and Showtime’s Kidding. She also appeared in movies like 500 Days of Summer and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

So, what do you need to know about Rachel‘s personal life?

Keep reading to find out more…

Rachel is married to private chef Tolya Ashe and they share a daughter named Grace. Her bio on Hallmark’s website says, “When they’re not reading, learning and traveling together, they split their time between Tennessee and Los Angeles.”

While Rachel has shared some photos with Tolya over the years, she’s relatively private when it comes to their relationship. She has shared plenty of cute pics of their baby girl though!

Check out some of the best photos below.