Aaron Carter's Final Resting Place Unveiled by Sister Angel 11 Months After Singer's Tragic Death

Aaron Carter‘s twin sister Angel revealed her brother’s final resting place 11 months after his tragic death.

The “Aaron’s Party” singer passed away at the age of 34 in November 2022. The cause of death was confirmed to be drowning.

Angel assumed control of her brother’s estate at the time of his death. On Friday (October 13), she took to social media to provide an update to Aaron‘s fans.

On Instagram, Angel shared a photo of a plaque that bears her brother’s likeness. It has the inscription “Beloved Brother, Son, Friend & Father of Prince Carter” written alongside his portrait.

The grave is located in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. The cemetery is the final resting place for stars such as Paul Walker, Brittany Murphy and Elizabeth Taylor.

“Aaron’s portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills,” Angel wrote. “He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life. I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down. 🤍🕊️”

Earlier this year, Aaron‘s brother Nick discussed coping with his younger brother’s devastating death.