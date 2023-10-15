Top Stories
Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 5:35 pm

Tyler Posey & Phem Are Married! Guest List Revealed

Tyler Posey & Phem Are Married! Guest List Revealed

Tyler Posey and Phem are married!

The 31-year-old Teen Wolf actor and the 28-year-old musician, born Olivia Marsico, got married on Saturday (October 14) at a private meditation garden in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The couple then had a reception at Duke’s Malibu, via Page Six.

Phem wore a Grace Loves Lace long sleeve gown and a floor-length veil, complete with a bouquet of white flowers and Bella Belle shoes. Tyler wore a light beige British Custom Tailors suit, white tie and brown dress shoes.

“Added another member to the Posey family and couldn’t be more happy,” his cousin Elizabeth Posey captioned a photo of the newlyweds. “Congratulations to Tyler and Olivia!”

“My best f-cking dude got married today to the best girl. I love you and Liv forever. You’re my homies forever. We partied hard into the perfect night with the best crowd,” added his younger brother Jesse Posey.

Find out who else was in attendance…

