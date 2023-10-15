Tyler Posey & Phem Are Married! Guest List Revealed

Tyler Posey and Phem are married!

The 31-year-old Teen Wolf actor and the 28-year-old musician, born Olivia Marsico, got married on Saturday (October 14) at a private meditation garden in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The couple then had a reception at Duke’s Malibu, via Page Six.

Phem wore a Grace Loves Lace long sleeve gown and a floor-length veil, complete with a bouquet of white flowers and Bella Belle shoes. Tyler wore a light beige British Custom Tailors suit, white tie and brown dress shoes.

“Added another member to the Posey family and couldn’t be more happy,” his cousin Elizabeth Posey captioned a photo of the newlyweds. “Congratulations to Tyler and Olivia!”

“My best f-cking dude got married today to the best girl. I love you and Liv forever. You’re my homies forever. We partied hard into the perfect night with the best crowd,” added his younger brother Jesse Posey.

