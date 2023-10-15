Cole Sprouse & Kathryn Newton's 'Lisa Frankenstein' Movie Gets Release Date

We have an update on Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton‘s upcoming new movie Lisa Frankenstein!

The horror comedy, first announced in summer 2022, marks the directorial debut of Zelda Williams, and the release date was just revealed.

Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest and Carla Gugino also star in the movie, which was written by Diablo Cody.

Keep reading to learn more…

Here’s a synopsis: A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Lisa Frankenstein will hit theaters just ahead of Valentine’s Day, on February 9th!

Check out the date announcement teaser below…