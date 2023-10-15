Celebrities React to Sad News of Suzanne Somers' Death

Suzanne Somers sadly passed away on Sunday morning (October 15) after a decades-long battle with cancer.

The actress was going to turn 77 years old on Monday (October 16).

Suzanne‘s longtime publicist R. Couri Hay confirmed the sad news, sharing that she died in the early morning, surrounded by her husband Alan, son Bruce and her immediate family.

Following the news of her passing, many fans and fellow celebs took to social media to mourn the loss of the star.

“Funny and beautiful. Rest in Peace, Suzanne Somers. I had the pleasure of meeting her several times. Her scenes in American Graffiti inspired me to get a T-Bird,” Bewitched actress Erin Murphy shared.



“Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend,” comedian and radio personality Adam Carolla said.

Journalist Megyn Kelly wrote, “Oh no! So sad to see this. She loved to make people laugh. I met her once and she just beamed kindness and beauty and love. R.I.P. Suzanne Somers.”



“May she RIP always a joyous person – condolences to family, fans and friends – Suzanne Somers 🙏💙🙏🏼,” actor Robert Davi said.

“How sad to hear that actress and Uber businesswoman, Suzanne Somers, has died. She was going to turn 77 tomorrow. She had fought breast cancer for more than 2 decades. Will never forget her “Chrissy” in the hit show Three’s Company,” said ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts.

“I was just watching Step by Step & I laughed the ENTIRE time. Suzanne Somers has been such a staple in my household from Threes Company to Step by Step to her thigh master, that did work! She was unproblematic. May she forever Rest In Peace 😔🙏🏾 #suzannesomers” actress Rachelle Leconte shared.

“RIP icon Suzanne Somers. She passed a day before her 77th birthday and her husband gave her an early birthday present. It was a hand written love poem wrapped in pink peonies, her favorite flowers,” actress Sarah Sansoni wrote.

Sad to learn Suzanne Somers has lost her battle with cancer, just 1 day before her 77th bday. She was an inspirational figure who battled with grace, humor and a loving spirit for decades. The inscription card she included with bracelets she gave as gifts says it all. #RIP 💔😢,” singer Lynn Carey Saylor said.