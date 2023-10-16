Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About &amp; What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 3:22 pm

Julia Fox Recalls Auditioning for Madonna Biopic, Reveals How She Knew the Queen of Pop

Julia Fox Recalls Auditioning for Madonna Biopic, Reveals How She Knew the Queen of Pop

Julia Fox opened up about auditioning for a role in Madonna‘s biopic.

If you forgot, the 65-year-old Queen of Pop had been working on putting together a movie about her life and had even cast Julia Garner to play her. However, it was put on pause back in January amid plans for Madonna‘s Celebration Tour.

So many famous actresses and musicians auditioned for a chance to play Madonna in the movie. Julia was after a different role – the hitmaker’s close friend Debi Mazar.

While on Watch What Happens Live, Julia recalled auditioning for the part in front of Madonna.

Keep reading to find out more…

Julia revealed that she, Madonna and “some really fabulous gays” got dinner together years ago in New York City. After that they “kind of kept in touch.”

When she heard about the biopic, she said that she “really wanted to play Debi” so she and Madonna got together.

“I went to her house and read for her, and it was just all very surreal,” she said. Julia added that they then went out for “that big dinner,” which went viral thanks to the star-studded guestlist.

If you missed it, Julia has been making some big revelations about her time with Kanye West recently. We compiled the biggest takeaways.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Debi Mazar, Julia Fox, Madonna, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr