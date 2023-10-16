Julia Fox Recalls Auditioning for Madonna Biopic, Reveals How She Knew the Queen of Pop

Julia Fox opened up about auditioning for a role in Madonna‘s biopic.

If you forgot, the 65-year-old Queen of Pop had been working on putting together a movie about her life and had even cast Julia Garner to play her. However, it was put on pause back in January amid plans for Madonna‘s Celebration Tour.

So many famous actresses and musicians auditioned for a chance to play Madonna in the movie. Julia was after a different role – the hitmaker’s close friend Debi Mazar.

While on Watch What Happens Live, Julia recalled auditioning for the part in front of Madonna.

Keep reading to find out more…

Julia revealed that she, Madonna and “some really fabulous gays” got dinner together years ago in New York City. After that they “kind of kept in touch.”

When she heard about the biopic, she said that she “really wanted to play Debi” so she and Madonna got together.

“I went to her house and read for her, and it was just all very surreal,” she said. Julia added that they then went out for “that big dinner,” which went viral thanks to the star-studded guestlist.

If you missed it, Julia has been making some big revelations about her time with Kanye West recently. We compiled the biggest takeaways.