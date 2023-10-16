Taylor Swift's Shania Twain T-Shirt Is Back in Stock - Shopping Link Available Now!

Taylor Swift showed off her love for Shania Twain recently by wearing a vintage t-shirt while in New York City… and the shirt quickly sold out online.

Well, it’s back in stock and we have the shopping link for you here!

Taylor wore the Daydreamer tee while arriving at a New York recording studio on October 3 alongside her friend Keleigh Teller.

Daydreamer‘s ‘Shania Twain Any Man of Mine OS Tee‘ is finally back in stock on daydreamerla.com for $88. Plus, if you sign up for their mailing list, you can get 10% off your purchase.

The fashion brand says, “The master example of women empowerment lands on an OS tee, bound to stir up some commotion. Catapulting Shania Twain to international fame was her a-side single ‘Any Man of Mine’ that resonated with fans everywhere not only for its empowering lyrics, but for Twain’s steadfast, independent attitude. Twain’s now signature song became the country star’s first number one hit at country radio and earned countless nominations and awards. Featuring a photo of the icon back in her peak, we know the Shania Twain fan group won’t stay quiet about this one.”

