Pippa Middleton to Be Part of The Crown's 6th Season, Actress Playing Her Revealed!

Surprise! There’s another character headed to The Crown’s sixth season: Pippa Middleton!

Actress Matilda Broadbridge announced that she’ll be playing Princess Catherine‘s younger sister in the final season of the smash-hit Netflix series.

Keep reading to find out more…

Matilda wrote on Instagram, “a very short but very sweet trip to crown land👑 so excited to announce that i’ll be appearing as Pippa Middleton in @thecrownnetflix so grateful to have been a tiny part of this production and for this experience, keep your eyes peeled❤️.”

We do know that Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s college romance will be documented during the 6th season of the series, so it is assumed that Pippa‘s role would make an appearance during those episodes as well.

Watch the first trailer for season 6 of The Crown.