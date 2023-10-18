World of Wonder Renews 3 International 'Drag Race' Franchises - Get the Scoop!

Super exciting news has been revealed for fans of Drag Race!

World of Wonder announced the renewal of three of it’s shows across the world at MIPCOM in Cannes, France this week.

Earlier this year, four US-based Drag Race shows were renewed, and, this year has also seen the premieres of Drag Race Belgique, Drag Race Sverige, Drag Race Mexico, Drag Race Brazil and Drag Race Germany.

Fans have been really loving the international versions, and there is also one in particular that fans have been begging for another season.

At MIPCOM, it was announced that Drag Race France, Drag Race Phillippines and Drag Race Thailand have all been given renewals for a third season each!

Drag Race Thailand has not had a new episode since 2019, and co-host Pangina Heals has since gone on to compete for the first time on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World. She’s also performed in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas.

“It’s such an honor to share that three countries with three unique takes on the art of drag will be producing their third seasons of Drag Race,” World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato shared in a statement: We are so grateful to our producer partners, channels and, above all, the artists whose boundless charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent results in a show that is unique to every Nation and for the entire world to enjoy.”

Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race Thailand will be available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, while Drag Race France will stream on the platform in countries outside of France.

In related news, Canada’s Drag Race will be announcing it’s season four cast TODAY (October 18) – Stay tuned to find out who is competing for the crown!