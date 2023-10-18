Kelly Clarkson Reveals If She Would Return to 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson‘s future on The Voice was a bit unknown, but she’s giving a more definitive answer!

The 41-year-old singer and talk show host was a coach for nine seasons on the singing competition series, and her artists have won the show four times.

Kelly was last on season 23, and is of course, not on season 24, which is airing right now.

Just recently, her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, moved it’s production to New York City and that takes up the majority of her time.

So, with that move to NYC, will Kelly be returning to The Voice at all? She answered that question in a new interview.

Following her divorce and the move to NYC, Kelly‘s learning to not spread herself thin and take on too much work.

“I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move,” Kelly shared with USA Today. “I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling.’”

Kelly isn’t the only The Voice coach to leave the program this year. Blake Shelton also ended his long run on the series after season 23.

