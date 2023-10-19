Howie Mandel Addresses When He'll Leave 'America's Got Talent'

Howie Mandel is opening up about his experience on America’s Got Talent.

The 67-year-old star opened up while interviewing Fred Armisen on his podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff.

While discussing why the 56-year-old comedian left Saturday Night Live, Howie explained when he’d leave America’s Got Talent.

Keep reading to find out more…

Howie has been on America’s Got Talent since Season 5 in 2010.

“This is my 14th season on AGT,” he explained.

“I can’t imagine leaving. You know what I mean? I want to be fired, or let go. I don’t want to be, I’m just saying…I can’t leave parties! That’s why I don’t go to parties.”

Find out who just won Season 18 of the talent show!

Watch him explain…