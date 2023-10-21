Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About Mental Health, Reveals What Her Therapist Says to Her

Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about her mental health and therapy journey.

During an October 17 interview with Mix 104.1 Boston, the 20-year-old Grammy winner explained why she loves therapy so much.

She even revealed what her own therapist says to her sometimes.

Keep reading to find out what she shared…

“I feel so fortunate to have been in therapy for so long,” Olivia reflected. “It’s really amazing. I think that there’s sort of a stigma sometimes that if you’re not, you know, if you don’t have this one issue that you’re going through…if you’re generally pretty happy and neurotypical or whatever, you shouldn’t waste your time.”

She continued, “But I’m usually pretty okay, and going to therapy has just made my life so much better, just exponentially made me so much happier of a person, so much more grounded. I feel like that’s the thing. It’s nice to have someone who you can talk to who doesn’t know anything else about your life. It’s just kind of that one-on-one time.”

The “Vampire” singer encouraged everyone who has access to therapy to try it out.

When the interviewer joked that “everyone has an opinion but your therapist,” Olivia had to disagree.

“Well, they do have an opinion,” she said. “Believe me, my therapist has an opinion.” They apparently say to the singer, “Why are you doing that? Don’t do that!”

Olivia laughed. “I’m like, ‘You’re right! God!’” she said.

The former Disney star recently dished on her friendship with Tate McRae and teased a possible collab.