First Look at Edgar Ramirez & Mandy Moore In 'Dr Death' Season 2 Revealed - See the Pics & Watch the Teaser!

Dr Death is coming back in a couple months and we have our first look at season two!

Edgar Ramirez and Mandy Moore are starring in the new season of the anthology series on Peacock, as “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini and journalist Benita Alexander.

“The joy of an Anthology series is the freedom to explore variations on a theme. Dr. Death is a show about systemic failures, and this season, these issues reach a global scale,” showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban shared. “Amid complex narratives, we’ve been fortunate to delve deeply into a story that, while entirely unique, remains surprisingly familiar, as it taps into a truly universal part of the human condition: illness. Even putting aside any recent global pandemics, we all know what it’s like to feel sick. It renders us vulnerable, small, in desperate need of help. A doctor we can trust.”

“This pursuit of trust and truth is what ties our two stories together this season. Two stories that, on the surface, may not seem to have much else in common: Doctors in Sweden on the verge of a breakthrough. A journalist in New York falling in love,” Ashley continued. “However, both revolve around individuals made to feel small. They’re about people standing up to something bigger, for something bigger, and how their seemingly small choices ripple out into the world to give power and voice to those who have been made to feel powerless and silenced. These are stories that you don’t think could happen to you, until you watch this season of Dr. Death. We truly hope you enjoy.”

Season two follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.

Dr Death season two is set to premiere on December 21st, with all eight episodes.

