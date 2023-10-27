Is Rebecca Dalton Single or Married? The Hallmark Star's Husband Is a Former Race Car Driver!

Who plays Charlotte in the new movie Christmas By Design? That’s Rebecca Dalton and we have more info about her life!

The 34-year-old Canadian actress is a regular on the Hallmark Channel after appearing in the series Good Witch.

You might also recognize Rebecca from her work in the Canadian American TV series Unnatural History or the movie My Babysitter’s a Vampire.

In her personal life, Rebecca has been married since 2019 and they’ve known each other since 2003.

Keep reading to find out more…

Rebecca is married to former IndyCar race car driver James Hinchcliffe, who is now an analyst for NBC. He was also the runner-up on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars.

The couple has shared so many adorable photos on Instagram and you can check out some of the highlights below.