Katy Perry Turns 39 & Reveals Her Birthday Wish

Katy Perry is making a birthday wish!

The “Teenage Dream” singer turned 39 on Wednesday (October 25).

She celebrated the occasion during an Entertainment Tonight interview with fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as American Idol host Ryan Seacrest.

They all sang “Happy Birthday” and gave Katy a gorgeous, flower-adorned cake with one candle. The singer had a simple, but meaningful wish for this year.

“I’ve got everything,” Katy reflected, while brainstorming a wish. “I’m so blessed.” After thinking for a moment, she said, “I know what I’m wishing for! I’m wishing for peace.”

The American Idol judge confirmed that she’ll celebrate with her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Bloom. She noted that she’s keeping it “low-key” this year.

It will be a very different story for 40, though.

“For 40, I already planned three years ago,” Katy revealed, giddily. “I’m asking for it all!”

