Top Stories
9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Expos&eacute; Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, &amp; More

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding &amp; 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors &amp; Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker &amp; Is Not Expecting!

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 5:01 pm

The Richest 'Shrek' Stars, Ranked By Their Net Worth (There's a Tie for the Top Spot!)

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Shrek' Stars, Ranked By Their Net Worth (There's a Tie for the Top Spot!)

Shrek premiered in 2001 and created a legacy that still exists in 2023. The first movie launched a mega-successful franchise fronted by some of the industry’s most beloved actors.

The animated series flipped traditional fairytales on their heads with an irreverent sense of humor and surprising twists and turns. The star-studded cast of industry heavyweights didn’t hurt, either.

Starring Mike Myers as the grumpy ogre with a heart of gold, Eddie Murphy as his sidekick and Cameron Diaz as the plucky love interest, it was a guaranteed success.

Believe it or not, Shrek premiered in theaters 22 years ago now. We decided to look back and revisit the cast to rank them based on their estimated net worth. There were quite a few ties, including two stars who came in at the top spot after amassing approximately $200 million a piece!

Head inside to see a ranking of Shrek’s biggest stars based on their estimated net worth…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Antonio Banderas, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, EG, evergreen, Extended, Jennifer Saunders, John Cleese, John Lithgow, Julie Andrews, Mike Myers, Movies, Net Worth, Rupert Everett, Shrek, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images