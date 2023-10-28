Top Stories
Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly &amp; More Stars Dress Up to Attend Rande Gerber's Casamigos Halloween Party!

Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly & More Stars Dress Up to Attend Rande Gerber's Casamigos Halloween Party!

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Didn't Include '1989' Vault Tracks on Original Album

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Didn't Include '1989' Vault Tracks on Original Album

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Kim's Met Gala Dress From 10 Years Ago in New Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Kim's Met Gala Dress From 10 Years Ago in New Photos!

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Expos&eacute; Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, &amp; More

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

Sat, 28 October 2023 at 1:10 pm

James Van Der Beek Makes Fun of 'Dawson's Creek' Set on Instagram

James Van Der Beek Makes Fun of 'Dawson's Creek' Set on Instagram

James Van Der Beek is poking some lighthearted fun at his show, Dawson’s Creek.

The 46-year-old actor starred as Dawson Leery on the popular teen drama series, which ran from 1998 to 2003.

Now, he’s able to laugh at some of its obvious flaws.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Thursday (October 26), James shared a viral Instagram post making fun of Dawson’s Creek on his Instagram Story.

In the clip, characters are walking on what is meant to be snow, but is very clearly some type of fabric. The social media user joked, “Dawson’s Creek really had no budget for snow…”

They added in the caption, “Man Dawson’s Creek think we wouldn’t notice.”

James chimed in on his Instagram Story, “We must’ve blown the budget on tissues,” referencing Dawson’s famous habit of crying.

In January, the actor celebrated the 25th anniversary of Dawson Creek‘s premiere.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dawson's Creek, James Van Der Beek

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images