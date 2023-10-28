James Van Der Beek Makes Fun of 'Dawson's Creek' Set on Instagram

James Van Der Beek is poking some lighthearted fun at his show, Dawson’s Creek.

The 46-year-old actor starred as Dawson Leery on the popular teen drama series, which ran from 1998 to 2003.

Now, he’s able to laugh at some of its obvious flaws.

On Thursday (October 26), James shared a viral Instagram post making fun of Dawson’s Creek on his Instagram Story.

In the clip, characters are walking on what is meant to be snow, but is very clearly some type of fabric. The social media user joked, “Dawson’s Creek really had no budget for snow…”

They added in the caption, “Man Dawson’s Creek think we wouldn’t notice.”

James chimed in on his Instagram Story, “We must’ve blown the budget on tissues,” referencing Dawson’s famous habit of crying.

In January, the actor celebrated the 25th anniversary of Dawson Creek‘s premiere.