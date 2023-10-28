Paris Hilton & Jessica Alba Dress Up as Britney Spears for Casamigos Halloween Party

Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba are showing their love for Britney Spears!

Paris and Jessica were among the many stars that stepped out for Rande Gerber‘s Casamigos Halloween party on Friday night (October 27) in Los Angeles.

For the Halloween party, the two stars both dressed up as Britney from her “Toxic” music video with Paris wearing a blue flight attendant outfit and Jessica wearing a bedazzled bodysuit with a blonde wig. Paris‘ husband Carter Reum also attended the party dressed up as a pilot.

“In honor of our Queen👸🏼 Happy Halloween 🎃 #IconsOnly 👑” Paris wrote on Instagram along with a video of herself posing in her costume as “Toxic” plays in the background.

Paris recently reacted to Britney‘s The Woman In Me memoir where the popstar opened up about their decades-long friendship.