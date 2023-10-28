Tim Allen Returns as Santa In 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 Trailer - Watch Now!

Disney+ has unveiled the new poster and the full trailer for it’s upcoming second season of The Santa Clauses!

Tim Allen is back in the red suit as Santa Claus/Scott Calvin for the Disney+ series, which is a sequel to his popular The Santa Clause movie trilogy. He’s also an executive producer.

In season two, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus. However, a bit of North Pole magic brings an unexpected challenge to Scott’s plan.

In addition to Tim returning, also reprising their roles include Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus and Devin Bright as Noel, plus the new additions of Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris Kringle and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa.

The Santa Clauses season two will kick off on Wednesday, November 8th with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes weekly on Disney+!

