G-Dragon's Legal Rep Responds to Drug-Related Police Investigation

G-Dragon’s advisory counsel is speaking out.

The 35-year-old K-pop superstar and BIGBANG leader, sometimes referred to as the “King of K-Pop,” was reportedly booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on drug-related charges.

His lawyer Kim Soo Hyun shared an update on Monday (October 30).

“This is Kwon Ji Yong’s (G-Dragon’s) advisory counsel, lawyer Kim Soo Hyun of K1 Chamber LLP. As clearly revealed already, is is not true that Kwon Ji Yong used drugs,” the lawyer said in a statement, via Soompi.

“Regarding this, Kwon Ji Yong appointed a lawyer and submitted a statement of intent for voluntary attendance to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency’s Narcotics Unit of the Regional Investigation Department with the appointed lawyer this morning.”

“Through the statement of intent for voluntary attendance and a written opinion of counsel, Kwon Ji Yong expressed his intent for voluntary attendance and his intent to actively cooperate with the investigation, and in order to resolve the false accusations as quickly as possible through a rapid investigation process to reveal the truth, he stated to the police that he will actively cooperate with the hair follicle test and urine test. His schedule for voluntary attendance is currently being discussed,” the statement continues.

“Recent speculative false reports and YouTube videos regarding this case such as the appointment of a lawyer who is a former constitutional judge and an excessively high lawyer payment are being released thoughtlessly, but we clearly reveal that these are not true at all, and we will take strong legal action against these types of speculative reports for the circulation of false information and defamation.”

