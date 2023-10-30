Luke Macfarlane Is Running the New York Marathon in Memory of Partner Hig Roberts' Late Brother

Luke Macfarlane has announced that he will run the New York Marathon in memory of his partner Hig Roberts‘ late brother.

For those who don’t know, the 43-year-old Bros actor and his partner Hig became parents earlier this year!

“I am running the New York City Marathon Nov 5th with my partner Hig and his twin sister Cassady,” Luke wrote on his donation page. “Seven years ago Hig and Cassady lost their little brother Murph due to complications from Type 1 diabetes. I never got the chance to meet Murphy, but loving Hig and the Roberts family I feel like I have got to know a bit about their remarkable brother and son, and we are taking this opportunity to remember Murph loudly and keep his memory focused in our hearts.”

He added, “Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. They unite the global diabetes community and provide solutions to improve lives today. Murphy knew this organization when he was alive, and we know he would support it now.”

You can donate now on funraise.org.