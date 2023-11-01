Ashley Olsen Spotted On Rare Outing in NYC Months After Welcoming First Son

Ashley Olsen is getting her caffeine fix.

The 37-year-old The Row fashion designer, and new mom, made her way into her ride after picking up a coffee from Starbucks on Wednesday afternoon (November 1) in New York City.

For her outing, Ashley bundled up in a navy coat paired with jeans, a black beanie, and sunglasses.

Ashley‘s Wednesday outing marks one of the first times after it was revealed that she and husband Louis Eisner had welcomed a baby boy named Otto earlier this year. Otto is the first child for the couple, who have been married since December 2022.

