Wed, 01 November 2023 at 6:49 pm

Ashley Olsen Spotted On Rare Outing in NYC Months After Welcoming First Son

Ashley Olsen is getting her caffeine fix.

The 37-year-old The Row fashion designer, and new mom, made her way into her ride after picking up a coffee from Starbucks on Wednesday afternoon (November 1) in New York City.

For her outing, Ashley bundled up in a navy coat paired with jeans, a black beanie, and sunglasses.

Ashley‘s Wednesday outing marks one of the first times after it was revealed that she and husband Louis Eisner had welcomed a baby boy named Otto earlier this year. Otto is the first child for the couple, who have been married since December 2022.

While promoting his new memoir, John Stamos revealed what Ashley and sister Mary-Kate Olsen said to their Full House co-stars at Bob Saget‘s funeral.
