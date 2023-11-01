Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure &amp; Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery &amp; 'Suddenly Susan'

Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed &amp; It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Wed, 01 November 2023 at 7:19 pm

'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 Cast: 5 Stars Returning, 3 New Stars Join, 2 Exit & 1 Moves Down to Recurring

Continue Here »

'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 Cast: 5 Stars Returning, 3 New Stars Join, 2 Exit & 1 Moves Down to Recurring

The Santa Clauses is returning for a second season in exactly one week on Disney+!

Here’s a synopsis: The Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus. However, a bit of North Pole magic brings an unexpected challenge to Scott’s plan.

With the new season ahead, there has been some casting shakeups from the first season to the second.

The Santa Clauses season two premieres it’s first two episodes NEXT Wednesday (November 8) on Disney+, with new episodes weekly. Watch the trailer here!

Click through the slideshow to find out which stars are returning, who’s leaving and who joins the cast…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney+, Getty
Posted to: Disney Plus, EG, evergreen, Extended, Slideshow, Television, The Santa Clauses

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr