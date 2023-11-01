Top Stories
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: Rumored Reasons Why They Split, Quotes They've Said, Reconciliation Rumors They've Faced & More

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: Rumored Reasons Why They Split, Quotes They've Said, Reconciliation Rumors They've Faced & More

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk seem like amazing co-parents and are often seen spending time together with their daughter, Lea.

Amid some renewed interest in the former couple after they were seen together trick-or-treating with their daughter on Halloween night, we’re taking a look back at their relationship and some of the things they’ve said about one another during their time together.

If you don’t know, Bradley and Irina were linked from 2015-2019, welcomed their daughter in 2017, and are often seen together still due to their co-parenting. We’re breaking down their most recent timeline of events.

Keep reading to find out more…

