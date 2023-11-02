Kim Kardashian Reveals If North West Prefers Living with Her or Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is sharing new details on her co-parenting situation with Kanye West.

During the Thursday (November 2) episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 43, talked about her four kids living with both her and Kanye, 46, and also revealed which parent 10-year-old North West prefers living with.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a conversation about co-parenting with sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kim said North prefers staying at Kanye‘s apartment rather than her home in Hidden Hills, Calif.

“She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,’” Kim said. “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

Kourtney, 44, admitted that she has experienced the same thing with her three kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, preferring to stay at their dad Scott Disick‘s house.

“They do that at Scott’s too,” Kourtney confessed. “‘Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It’s not super big, the vibe’s better.’ I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved.’”

In her first solo magazine cover story, North opened up her style, her parents, and what she wants to do when she grows up.