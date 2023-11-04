Mark Zuckerberg Tears His ACL While Training For MMA Fight

Mark Zuckerberg is recovering from a recent injury he suffered while training.

The 39-year-old Meta CEO revealed that he was preparing for a “competitive MMA fight” when he tore his ACL.

Mark took to Instagram on Friday to share the news of his injury. He posted several photos of himself in a hospital bed with his left leg wrapped up.

In the caption, he wrote: “Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support.”

In case you forgot, Mark appeared “ready to fight” Elon Musk earlier this year, but later admitted that the matchup “isn’t serious.”

