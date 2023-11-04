Top Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 12:36 am

Mark Zuckerberg Tears His ACL While Training For MMA Fight

Mark Zuckerberg is recovering from a recent injury he suffered while training.

The 39-year-old Meta CEO revealed that he was preparing for a “competitive MMA fight” when he tore his ACL.

Mark took to Instagram on Friday to share the news of his injury. He posted several photos of himself in a hospital bed with his left leg wrapped up.

In the caption, he wrote: “Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support.”

In case you forgot, Mark appeared “ready to fight” Elon Musk earlier this year, but later admitted that the matchup “isn’t serious.”

Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed the shocking amount of food he orders from McDonald’s.
