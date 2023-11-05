Bruce Springsteen's Bandmate Shares a Health Update Amid Peptic Ulcer Disease Treatment

Bruce Springsteen‘s bandmate is opening up about his health.

E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt spoke out in a new interview at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday (November 2) in New York City.

In a conversation with People, the 72-year-old guitarist said Bruce said he was in “great shape” amid his recovery.

"We're gonna come back stronger than ever in March," he explained of touring the 74-year-old rocker next year.

“It was a very, very intense first six months of the tour — maybe our most intense ever. And so we’re gonna come back with that same intensity, and it’s gonna be great.”

He also says that Bruce and the E Street Band’s enduring intensity on stage is a “wonderful” thing.

“Well, it’s wonderful, isn’t it? Because we were gone for seven years. So, you know, we weren’t really sure what was gonna happen. It could have been like, ‘E Street who?’”

“But we came back stronger than ever in terms of the business, in terms of enthusiasm. Everything sold out immediately. So it was a wonderful surprise and, I think, just a tribute to the craft.”

“We spent so much time learning that craft, and Bruce‘s songs just hold up so well,” he added.

In late September, Bruce revealed he was in the midst of treatment for peptic ulcer disease, and was pushing back the remainder of his 2023 tour dates.