Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

The 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala was one of the most star-studded events of the year and we have so many amazing photos that were snapped inside the event!

Getting a ticket into an event like this one is something very rare to come by, so most of us will have to live vicariously through all the photos. Luckily, there are so many amazing images from inside the party that will make you feel like you were part of the action.

Jessica Chastain was seen mingling with friends Andrew Garfield, Pedro Pascal, and Salma Hayek inside the event on Saturday (November 4) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

We also have photos of cute couples like Halle Bailey and DDG, Jon Hamm and new wife Anna Osceala, and longtime loves Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

At the event, Gucci introduced Gucci Ancora Notte, the first eveningwear collection designed by Sabato De Sarno, worn by top models inside the gala.

Browse through the gallery for 70+ photos snapped from inside the LACMA Art+Film Gala…