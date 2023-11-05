Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Joined Him at LACMA Gala, But They Avoided Photo Ops

Leonardo DiCaprio served as one of the gala co-chairs for the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti also attended, though they avoided photo ops together.

The Oscar-winning actor only posed for one photo during the evening and it was alongside his Killers of the Flower Moon co-star Lily Gladstone, who sat next to him during the dinner portion of the event on Saturday (November 4) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

Gala co-chairs also included LACMA trustee Eva Chow, Gucci Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, who was joined by Gucci President & CEO Jean-François Palus.

Gucci introduced Gucci Ancora Notte, the first eveningwear collection designed by Sabato, worn by top models at the event, including Vittoria.

Last week, Leo and Vittoria were spotted getting handsy while attending a Halloween party in L.A.

FYI: Leo, Vittoria, and Lily are all wearing Gucci.

