Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics & Fans Are Saying!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 6:35 pm

Only One 'Real Housewives' Star Has Met Andy Cohen's Daughter Lucy

Only One 'Real Housewives' Star Has Met Andy Cohen's Daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen is keeping his kids out of the Bravo universe.

If you didn’t know, the 55-year-old Watch What Happens Live host is dad to two kids – son Ben, born in February 2019, and daughter Lucy, born in April 2022.

While Ben has met several Real Housewives stars, it has been revealed that only one lucky lady out of the dozens of Housewives has had the pleasure of meeting Andy‘s daughter Lucy.

Click on the next slide to find out which Real Housewives stars has met Andy Cohen’s daughter…

Photos: NBC/Bravo
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Bravo, Bravocon, Lucy Cohen, Real Housewives, Whitney Rose

