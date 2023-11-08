CMAs Host Luke Bryan & Wife Caroline Look Picture Perfect on the Red Carpet (Photos)

Luke Bryan is serving as the host of the 2023 CMA Awards and he has his wife Caroline‘s support at the event!

The longtime married couple looked absolutely picture perfect together on the red carpet at the annual event on Wednesday night (November 8) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Luke is hosting the show alongside former NFL player Peyton Manning for the second year in a row, though this marks his third year in a row as the host.

During the show, Luke is expected to do a performance of his No. 1 Hits Medley, which is rumored to include the songs “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” “One Margarita,” “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Play It Again,” and “Country Girl (Shake It for Me).”

