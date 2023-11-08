Luke Combs Gets Support From Wife Nicole at CMA Awards 2023

Luke Combs is hitting the red carpet!

The 33-year-old country music singer arrived at the 2023 CMA Awards with wife Nicole on Wednesday (November 8) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Luke is nominated for four awards tonight – Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year for “Fast Car,” and Album of the Year for Gettin’ Old.

During the show, Luke is expected to hit the stage for a performance of his hit song “Where the Wild Things Are.”

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 2023 CMA Awards will air live on ABC starting at 8/7c and will also stream on Hulu.