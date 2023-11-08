Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 7:38 pm

Luke Combs Gets Support From Wife Nicole at CMA Awards 2023

Luke Combs Gets Support From Wife Nicole at CMA Awards 2023

Luke Combs is hitting the red carpet!

The 33-year-old country music singer arrived at the 2023 CMA Awards with wife Nicole on Wednesday (November 8) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luke Combs

Luke is nominated for four awards tonight – Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year for “Fast Car,” and Album of the Year for Gettin’ Old.

During the show, Luke is expected to hit the stage for a performance of his hit song “Where the Wild Things Are.”

Check out the full performers and presenters list for the CMA Awards!

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 2023 CMA Awards will air live on ABC starting at 8/7c and will also stream on Hulu.
Just Jared on Facebook
luke combs gets support from wife nicole at cma awards 01
luke combs gets support from wife nicole at cma awards 02
luke combs gets support from wife nicole at cma awards 03
luke combs gets support from wife nicole at cma awards 04
luke combs gets support from wife nicole at cma awards 05
luke combs gets support from wife nicole at cma awards 06

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2023 CMA Awards, CMA Awards, Luke Combs, Nicole Combs, Nicole Hocking

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr