Shania Twain's Crew Members Hospitalized After Tour Bus Crashes in Canada

Several members of Shania Twain‘s crew had to hospitalized after a recent crash.

On Wednesday (November 8), a crew bus and a truck from the 58-year-old “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer’s Queen of Me Tour were involved in a traffic accident in Canada.

“One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain – Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon,” Shania‘s management company, Maverick Management, shared in a statement with People. “Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”

Shania was not on the bus and is safe.

“We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support,” the statement continued. “We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”

As of right now, Shania is still scheduled to perform at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, Canada on Thursday, Nov. 9.

