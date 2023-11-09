Kim Kardashian Reveals She Got Her First Tattoo After Hosting 'SNL' - Find Out of What & Where!

Kim Kardashian is shocking fans with a new confession!

During the Thursday (November 9) episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reality star finally fessed up and revealed that she got her first tattoo after hosting Saturday Night Live back in October 2021.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian and their friends La La Anthony, Stephanie Shepherd, Tracy Romulus, and Allison Statter all got matching infinity symbol tattoos.

“The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands and I was like, ‘There’s not a shot I will get a tattoo,’” Kim recalled.

Instead of getting the tattoo on her hand, Kim decided to get hers inked on the inside of her lip.

“No one knows, no one sees it, I forget, but every once in a while I’ll be flossing my teeth and I’ll see black and go, ‘Ah!’” Kim said as she pulled down her lip and showed off her tattoo for the cameras.

She then poked fun at her infamous quote, saying she “put a bumper sticker on a Bentley!”

Kim first delivered the quote during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2009.

“Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?” Kim responded when host Wendy Williams asked if she had any tattoos.

