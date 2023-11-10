Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Claire Holt Gives Birth to Her Third Child With Andrew Joblon, Reveals Baby's Name & First Photo

Congratulations are in order for Claire Holt and her husband Andrew Joblon! The couple welcomed their third child together.

On Friday (November 10), the 35-year-old actress took to social media to reveal that she had given birth.

She also shared a photo of herself and Andrew with their new little one and revealed their name.

Hopping on Instagram, Claire shared a photo of herself clutching her baby to her chest while laying in a hospital bed. In the pic, she is cupping Andrew‘s chin as he leans down over them.

The baby’s name is Ford Joblon!

Claire and Andrew are already parents to son James and daughter Elle! We’re so happy for the family and wish them well at this exciting time.

The couple revealed that they were expecting again when Claire showed up at the Cannes Film Festival back in May.

Around that time, Claire opened up about learning she was pregnant again and reflected on how a previous miscarriage changed her perception.

